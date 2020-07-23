NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

No progress on Hall talks, but they may have a starting point

TSN: Darren Dreger when asked if there is any progress on contract extension talks between the Arizona Coyotes and Taylor Hall.

“No I wouldn’t say there is progress. It all stems from a meeting, a dinner if you will, last week involving Xavier Gutierrez, who is the new president and CEO of the Arizona Coyotes, I believe ownership was involved. They met with Taylor Hall, but it was more of a friendly meeting, a get to know sort of dinner. No agent, so Darren Ferris wasn’t there, no general manager, John Chayka wasn’t there. I know that Taylor Hall is willing to be patient and if he goes to unrestricted free agency then he’ll do that, he’s earned the right to do that. As I say, they’re going to play this thing out.”

Craig Morgan of AZ Coyotes Insider: It sounds like the Arizona Coyotes put together a contract offer for Taylor Hall and it may be below Hall’s market value and not a long-term deal. This could just be a starting point of negotiations though.

Hall could be looking for a deal in the $8 to $11 million per season range.

One source is saying that GM John Chayka wanted Hall to meet the Coyotes new CEO Xavier Gutierrez and that Chayka’s absence was mutually agreed upon with ownership. Another source said that wasn’t the case.

Leafs forwards have trade value but would be selling low on Johnsson … Flat cap could cost them Andersen and Hyman

James Mirtle of The Athletic: (mailbag) Believe that the Toronto Maple Leafs will be able to get something of value and not just a salary dump if they look to move Kasperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnsson or Alexander Kerfoot this season. Now, it’s not going to be easy to trade salary this offseason.

Some people are wondering why Kapanen may be available given his top-six potential and affordable salary cap hit. Given Kerfoot and Johnsson’s injuries and average seasons, Kapanen’s return would be greater. The Leafs would be selling low on Johnsson.

The Maple Leafs should be okay with a flat cap next season if they can find low-cost defenseman. After next season they may be able to afford to re-sign Frederik Andersen and Zach Hyman.

Heading into 2022, the Leafs may have to consider trading one of their core four forwards. They still seem confident that they can keep the core together and fill the other holes with low-cost free agents and young prospects.