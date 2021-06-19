NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Ottawa Senators and the Buffalo Sabres

@RussianMachine: Dmitrij Jaskin will reportedly be signing a two-year, 3.6 million contract with the Coyotes. Jaskin was the KHL’s MVP and leading scorer this past season.

Craig Morgan: Jaskin’s agent Allain Roy said that the report is no true. A deal is not signed but the Coyotes are a top option.

The Senators could use a No. 1 center like Eichel

Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators desperately need to add a true No. 1 center if they want to compete for the Cup over the next few years. There has been talk that the Senators GM Pierre Dorion was denying whispers last month that they were interested in Jack Eichel.

Eichel has five years left on his deal totaling $50 million and can easily be fit in. After having a down season with neck injury, the price to acquire will never be lower. If they are able to find a way to only give up one of their ‘future Hall of Famers’ they should consider acting.

Sabres notes on Eichel, Ristolainen and goaltending

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: (mailbag) Believe the Buffalo Sabres would allow teams that are interested in trading for Jack Eichel to talk to him about his desire to have the neck procedure done. If another team is okay with the procedure and makes a substantive offer, they’ll move him. If not, it could go to an independent arbitrator and get messy.

The Sabres would need to get at least one experienced player in any Eichel trade package. Moving Eichel’s contract gives them flexibilty. Ie. the Sabres could take on the LA Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick ($5.8 million) if it meant they could acquire Alex Turcotte, Gabe Vilardi, another prospect and a first-round pick.

It seems inevitable that the Sabres will trade defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, and it would best for the team if they could move him before the expansion draft. If they don’t trade him before the expansion, they should protect Will Borgen over Ristolainen. There shoudl be a trade market for Ristolainen.

Ideally the Sabres would sign Linus Ullmark to a one- or two-year deal and then add another goalie. Columbus Blue Jackets Elvis Merzlikins should be their target.