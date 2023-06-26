NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, and the St. Louis Blues

Arizona Coyotes are loaded with picks and want to take a step forward

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: The Arizona Coyotes are loaded with draft picks this year – first (2), second, third (4), fifth, and six (2). They bought out Zack Kassian and Patrik Nemeth and traded for Sean Durzi.

The Coyotes are looking to take a step forward next year. Though they are likely going to be a salary floor team again, they are loaded with $30 million in projected salary cap space.

NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, LA Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and the Detroit Red Wings

Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The holdup on Tony DeAngelo being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes with 50 percent retained for a prospect could be because of wording in the CBA that don’t allow a player to be traded back to his previous team within 12 months when there is salary retained. Protecting against possible salary cap circumvention.

The Hurricanes and Flyers could be arguing that it was the Flyers who signed DeAngelo and not Hurricanes, and that the GM who trade for DeAngelo and later extended him, is no longer with the team – Chuck Fletcher. The NHL will meet with the Flyers and Hurricanes this week. 12 months from the trade is July 9th.

St. Louis Blues looking for change on the blue line

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: The St. Louis Blues will be looking to retool their blue line this offseason. They have seven players under contract at almost $30 million. Five of those defensemen have trade protection – Torey Krug, Justin Faulk, Colton Parayko, Nick Leddy and Marco Scandella.

NHL Rumors: The Philadelphia Flyers – St. Louis Blues trade speculation and fallout

Philadelphia Flyers-St. Louis Blues scenarios

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Wanting to be on a winning team is the likely reason Torey Krug blocked the trade to the Philadelphia Flyers. There may have been other pieces involved but the main parts were Kevin Hayes and Travis Sanheim heading the St. Louis Blues for Torey Krug and a first-round pick. Three scenarios are Krug eventually waives to go to Philly, only Hayes goes in a smaller deal, or there is no trade.