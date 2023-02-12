NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes Players That Could Move At the Deadline

Eight Arizona Coyotes Players Could Be Moved At The Deadline

Arizona Coyotes: The Coyotes made defenseman Jakob Chychrun a healthy scratch last night for trade-related reasons.

Craig Morgan: Don’t think that a Chychrun trade is imminent, but it could happen before their game on Monday in Nashville.

Craig Morgan of GOPHX.com: Morgan looks at eight players general managers Bill Armstrong could move at the NHL Trade Deadline to further stock his cupboards with draft and prospect assets while stocking other teams’ cupboards with players who could be of service in the hunt for the Stanley Cup.

It would be a shock if all eight of these players were dealt, but it would not surprise us if a handful moved on.

Outside of the obvious of Jakob Chychrun, who will demand a high price. As Morgan notes, Chicago got two first-round picks and two prospects for Braden Hagel at the deadline last year. Armstrong remains firm on his asking price of a pair of first-round picks and a second-round pick (or the equivalent of that in a prospect).

There are seven other players the Coyotes could move as well as contending teams looking to add at the deadline.

Forwards being looked at by teams are Nick Ritchie and Nick Bjugstad and they will most likely to be traded. Bjugstad could get a second or third-round pick. While Ritchie could fetch a second-round pick or less. Both forwards could provide depth to teams in the playoffs because of their size and physicality. Morgan adds Christian Fischer will not likely be moved as the Coyotes view him as part of the future.

On the defensive side of things, we know about Chychrun, but Shayne Gostisbehere and Josh Brown are also names being thrown around. Gostisbehere is more likely to be traded as Morgan notes because of his salary. Like Fischer, the Coyotes view Brown as part of the core moving forward because of the value he brings. Troy Stetcher but the likelihood of that happening is not likely at all as there is no interest from teams around the league.

The final name on the list is Karel Vejmelka. He’s been the MVP for the Coyotes this season and last. He has a reasonable cap hit going forward, but contending teams are unsure of him because he has no playoff experience. It’s hard to judge the market because teams have to be honest about their goaltending and how truly good it is.