NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes – Stralman, Garland, and Ekman-Larsson

Coyotes looking at Anton Stralman

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Craig Morgan first reported on the weekend that the Arizona Coyotes and Florida Panthers were talking about defenseman Anton Stralman. He has a year left on his deal at $5.5 million and a 16-team no-trade list. He may need to sign off on it.

Playing with fellow countryman Oliver Ekman-Larsson may be enticing, but he could be traded.

The Panthers may need to throw in a sweetener to take on the contract.

Coyotes looking to move Conor Garland and Oliver Ekman-Larsson

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the contract talks between the Coyotes and 25-year old Conor Garland have not been positive. GM Bill Armstrong keeps delaying the talks, wanting now to get through expansion. It is all contract-related.

“The Arizona Coyotes, as we well know, are trying to unload payroll and there is a good chance that Conor Garland is going to be an expensive ticket, he’s got arb rights for the next two years, so something to keep an eye on. More than a dozen teams interested in Conor Garland, any team that needs a forward will be calling Bill Armstrong and probably has. Meanwhile, maybe Oliver Ekman-Larsson, the veteran defenceman for the Arizona Coyotes, is a trade option as well. There is no doubt that Armstrong and the Coyotes want to unload his salary, he’s got $8.25 million owing in cap hit through 2026-27.”

Dreger adds that if a team loses a good defenseman to Seattle, there may be increased interest in Ekman-Larsson. It doesn’t seem likely but is possible.