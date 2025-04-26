NHL Rumors: As The Pittsburgh Penguins Turn

The Dilemma Of Keeping Karlsson Or Trading Him

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW:: So, yes the dance continues with Erik Karlsson. The defenseman has that huge contract ($11.5 million AAV for two more seasons but $10 million AAV to Pittsburgh). Karlsson wants to stay but Kyle Dubas desires that actions must match ambitions. Basically, Karlsson is as responsible for what has happened in Pittsburgh the past two seasons. Also, he can help them more than hurt.

Clearly, there are lingering frustrations with player, team, and General Manager alike. Some also point out that Karlsson was far from the only player in this boat. There were flashes of very good to incredible play but far too much inconsistency for a team this full of veterans.

There is enough talent to help iron some of the poorer play and it feels like the trade market on the Swedish defenseman is not there or greatly diminished. Naturally, a little more on this is directly below.

The Realities Of Erik Karlsson And Pittsburgh

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period : This starts becoming a case of who one really wants to believe. There is that summer possibility once his $5 million bonus goes into Erik Karlsson’s bank account on July 1st. Now, Karlsson possesses a full NMC and a willingness to go to a Stanley Cup contender. That much is clear.

However, there is the reality that Karlsson is 34 with diminishing skills and assets. He is not a 100-point player that Pittsburgh saw at the beginning of his deal. Then again, he is probably better than 50-55 points and a gaping -24. The Swedish blueliner had too many defensive lapses to count especially at the start of the season.

Karlsson can be moved but the question is are there more moving parts to this than anyone is willing to part with?

Matt Grzelcyk And His Future In Pittsburgh

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now : Then, there is the other Pittsburgh defenseman. Matt Grzelcyk is an interesting case and Kyle Dubas knows it, Now, Pittsburgh understands that Grzelcyk is not a game-changer. He is a second or third-pairing defenseman that can provide some offensive pop. Consider that Conor Timmins may not be quite ready for a Top-Four defensive role yet.

Also, Dubas likely will not be able to overhaul the defense all at once. That means having Grzelcyk around could be beneficial. However, not everyone agrees. Dan Kingerski asserts at 5’10 inches tall and 181 pounds, Grzelcyk is too small to play above his weight. In short, he contributes to a softer defense that gets pushed around. Could he be a nice complement? Sure, but is that worth signing?

Grzelcyk can help a power play but not a team that needs so much on the blueline like Pittsburgh. His return depends truly on what Dubas can do this summer.

