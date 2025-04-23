NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Calgary Flames

The Pittsburgh Penguins could use some of their draft capital and prospects for immediate help

Wes Crosby of NHL.com: The Pittsburgh Penguins have been looking to get younger, adding prospects and drafts since the 2024 NHL trade deadline. They have 30 draft picks over the next three drafts, with four first-round picks and 18 picks in the first three rounds.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that they could look to move some picks and prospects to help out now.

“The opportunity to leverage those prospects and draft capital that acquired to potentially help our team in the near future is a real possibility. So I know that those are Kyle’s intentions. Obviously, would we like to return this team to contention when that window still exists, when we still have, in particular, our captain that’s still playing at such an elite level? I know those are Kyle’s intentions. They’re certainly his aspirations.”

Rasmus Andersson and Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy on their situation

NHL.com: Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson is eligible for an extension this offseason. Ristolainen said he’ll have to sit down with his family, and Flames GM Craig Conroy and management will need to discuss things as well. He added:

“I wish I could say, ‘Hey, I’m signing July 1’ or ‘I’m getting traded July 1.’ I just don’t know. I hope I’m here for many years to come, but this is where it’s a big decision for me and for the Flames. It’s the first time in my career I’m in this spot. I just want to be honest with the fans.”

Conroy on Saturday, on Andersson’s contract situation, who is eligible for an eight-year deal.

“What is the number? What is the years? What makes sense? What makes sense for the team moving forward and him? That’s the thing. We’re working with him. This is the first time he’d be an unrestricted free agent.

“Like he said, even when we spoke today we didn’t even talk about it. I left it at that. I didn’t push him on it. He was disappointed in what he was playing through. We’ll regroup and talk to his people when he’s ready and see where his mindset is at and they’ll get where we are.”

