NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Canadiens, Flyers, UFA Dmen, and the Blackhawks

Will the Colorado Avalanche have a different playoff goalie?

NHL Network: Corey Schneider on the current Colorado Avalanche goalie situation: “I currently think that goalie for the playoffs is not currently with their organization.”

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The Montreal Canadiens have been checking out what the cost is for a right-handed, top-four defenseman. The cost is high. The Canadiens don’t want to spend a high price for just a stopgap defenseman.

Despite the Philadelphia Flyers tough start, head coach John Tortorella isn’t going anywhere.

The Vegas Golden Knights extending defenseman Shea Theodore over a week ago was a blow to next year’s unrestricted free agent defenseman class. Jakob Chychrun in Washington and Aaron Ekblad in Florida are the top two remaining pending UFA Dmen. It’s been quiet on the Ekblad talks but they’ve already taken care of Carter Verhaeghe and Paul Maurice since the start of the season.

Taylor Hall hopes the Chicago Blackhawks are interested in keeping him around beyond this season

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall missed most of last season after he tore his ACL. The 32-year-old is entering the final year of his contract which carries a $6 million cap hit. He hopes be get the opportunity to remain in Chicago beyond this season but it’s not known what the Blackhawks are thinking.

“I’d love to stay and be part of this,” Hall said. “I’ve moved around quite a bit, maybe more than I would’ve liked or planned at the start of my career. But it’s brought me and led me to some amazing people, and I’ve had a lot of great life experiences, and that’s made me grow up a lot.

In saying that, I like it here, I like the organization. Most of all, I really like this team and the group of guys we have. I think I can be a good piece for us as we keep growing. If there was interest on their side, I’d definitely love to be around the team and help build this.”