NHL Rumors: Could the Pittsburgh Penguins Move on From Mike Sullivan?

Should Mike Sullivan Be Worried About His Job in Pittsburgh?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick and was asked about the Pittsburgh Penguins potential to make a coaching change and move on from Mike Sullivan.

Gord Stellick: “Hey, quick last one, because we started about Marc-Andre Fleury, and then we talked about the Penguins. So like, could there be a coaching change? I mean, what do you think could be the first domino that could happen if they’re looking in that direction?”

Elliotte Friedman: “You know, I have wondered about it simply because you do wonder, like, is it time for a new voice or anything like this? I also like that they’re having a lot of breakdowns, especially in their D zone, and I don’t think that’s only on the coaches.

Like, I’ve seen some of the goals where you’re looking like, there was one in particular in Vancouver with Erik Karlsson that you looked at and said, Hey, like, you know, you can’t blame that on the coaches. But I do think the reason I would say you have to be prepared for it Gordie, is the way it’s going right now.

I think that there’s a lot there that could use a fresh coat of paint right now. You don’t want to overreact. Things could change. But when you go back to it, you kind of look at it and say, this could be pretty major. You know, obviously, trade protection and things like that play a very big role in these kinds of situations. But it’s been going on long enough that even though this year is still relatively fresh, you look at the last couple of years and say it’s more than just these last six games.

So yes, I do think you have to keep an eye on all options. I think one thing that the Penguins know is that if they do make a coaching change, Mike Sullivan will be as unemployed for as long as Mike Sullivan wants to be unemployed. There have been teams before who kind of wondered, is he going to be available?

And once he’s available, there are teams that are going to go at him. So I don’t think that Sullivan has anything to worry about, but I do think that even that yes has to be potentially part of the conversation.”

Scott Laughlin: “And Mike, of course, has his USA Hockey responsibilities. And as we know, Kyle Dubas has that card to play. He’s not his guy, so to speak, and inherited him along the way, when he moved from Toronto to Pit.”

Friedman: “I don’t think he really thinks like that, to be perfectly honest.”

Laughlin: “right. if and when that change does get made Friedge, if and when that change does get made, that’s what they’re going to say. Well, he was never never Kyle’s guy, and now Kyle has the ability, like every GM, to kind of make one coaching change, at least along the way.”

Friedman: “Yeah, that’s true. But, like, I don’t think Dubas like to be honest. If Dubas was going to do it last was going to do it that way? We probably would have said last summer, when, when Keefe was available.”

Laughlin: “Thats a good point.”