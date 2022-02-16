NHL Rumors: Ben Chiarot Could Be Moved Sooner Than Later After Flames Failed To Land Him

Flames-Canadiens discussed Ben Chiarot, who could be on the move sooner than later

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames also discussed having defenseman Ben Chiarot included in the Tyler Toffoli trade.

“But when you look at how significant that transaction would be from Montreal’s standpoint, they got a haul for Toffoli including a prospect and a first-round draft pick. So you know Chiarot, as the market unfolds for Montreal, is going to require a first-round draft pick coming back as well.

At that point over the weekend, it got a little bit too rich for the Flames. I do believe that Flames general manager Brad Treliving will try to add a least another depth defenceman and maybe another depth forward.”

Pierre LeBrun wonders how much longer Chiarot will be with the Canadiens with the number of teams interested and the risk of further injury (he’s currently out). Among the teams that have shown some interest include the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and the Flames could circle back.

“The debate the Habs have is that there was a minor scare for Chiarot over the weekend, what happens if that happens again? Do they decide to take the best offer soon? I believe that could happen within the next seven to 10 days. You mentioned a first-round pick, I think they’d love to get a first plus an asset.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Canadiens and Flames did talk Chiarot in the Toffoli deal. The Canadiens would likely be able to get a bigger return by moving them in separate deals.

Chiarot injury likely won’t scare teams away. The Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues are among the interested teams.