NHL Rumors: Ben Chiarot Trade Talks Could Pick Up, and the Winnipeg Jets Aren’t Giving Up

Will things pick up even more now on Ben Chiarot?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on last night’s 32 Thoughts edition on the Montreal Canadiens and defenseman Ben Chiarot.

“Meanwhile Ron, we worked earlier – Montreal and Columbus – and there was something that happened in that game that made me kind of wonder if we’re going to see some traction pick up.

Ben Chiarot temporarily left the game. He did come back. Any time you have a player with as much interest as he has, you always worry about something like this.

I think we’re all curious to see, does this mean the action is going to pick up on Chiarot? Among the interested teams’ St. Louis, Carolina, Rangers, Florida, Los Angeles, and Calgary, both of whom, two might have interest in Tyler Toffoli.

So we’ll see where this goes but I think you’re gonna see a few more calls made on an already popular player.”

** NHLRumors transcription

The Canadiens are back in action today against the Sabres

Jets not giving up yet … Cheveldayoff has reached out to Dubois’ agent

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff isn’t throwing in the towel on the season just yet. He remains optimistic with six weeks left before the NHL trade deadline.

If they do fall out of the playoff race, pending UFAs Andrew Copp and Paul Stastny will generate lots of interest. Cheveldayoff didn’t say if talks are progressing, but if they’re out of it, he’ll have to listen to offers.

“I think it’s too premature to sit here and say where things are going to go. I think that you can fall into that trap very, very easily of trying to look too far ahead,” said Cheveldayoff, noting the Jets pro scouting meetings were held during the week leading into the NHL All-Star break. “To try and sit here and crystal ball where things are going to be and what your mentality is going to be when things are still six weeks away and so much hockey that we have in front of us, it’s tough to say right now.”

Cheveldayoff said he’s talked to pending RFA Pierre-Luc Dubois‘ agent but didn’t offer much else.