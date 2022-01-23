NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Canadiens, and Other Trade Candidates

Plenty of Blackhawks available

@Account4hockey: Frank Seravalli was on Sportnet 650 on Thursday and said that Chicago Blackhawks would listen to anyone aside from Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Seth Jones.

Teams will be calling the Canadiens about Tyler Toffoli

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli has turned his season around of late. He didn’t score a goal in their first 10 games of the season, and now has seven goals and 21 points in 29 games. He also has a history of coming up big in the playoffs.

Teams will be calling. He has two more years left on his deal at a $4.25 million cap hit. There isn’t any urgency for the Canadiens to trade him but teams will be calling.

The Calgary Flames could use someone like Toffoli. The Carolina Hurricanes may also come calling.

Jeff Marek of Sportsnet: Looking at some trade candidates leading up to the deadline.

Jakob Chychrun – The Arizona Coyotes are looking for a good young player, a top-end prospect and a first-round pick. Have reported interested teams could include the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

John Klingberg – The Carolina Hurricanes could be the most likely landing spot as the Dallas Stars have picked up their efforts to trade him.

Claude Giroux – The Philadelphia Flyers will talk to Giroux at some point about waiving his no-trade.

Phil Kessel – Would the Boston Bruins be interested in re-acquiring him?

Ben Chiarot – Will Chiarot be GM Kent Hughes’ first trade?

Tomas Hertl – If the San Jose Sharks don’t extend him before the deadline, they should be able to get a good haul for him.

Mark Giordano – Pending UFA wanting a Cup run.

Marc-Andre Fleury – The Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers are two teams that could be in the market for a goaltender.

Jake DeBrusk – Would a trade to the New York Rangers for Filip Chytil make sense?

Patrik Laine – A long-shot but….