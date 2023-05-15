NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Kane, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Rangers, and the Devils

Will Connor Bedard ‘going’ to Chicago change the relationship with Patrick Kane?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show: The Bedard Effect on the Chicago Blackhawks, Connor Bedard and Patrick Kane.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “I asked (Mark) Lazerus this, and he said, “No.” I’m curious. I’ve had zero conversations with Pat Brisson about any of this, but do you think there is any way this changes the Chicago Blackhawks and the relationship with Patrick Kane?”

Friedman: “Ah, no. I don’t. I don’t get that sense. I mean, I could always be wrong Jeff, but I really don’t get that sense at all. Like, Patrick Kane wanted to stay, and just like Jonathan Toews, (it didn’t appear?) that wasn’t going to be happening. So, I don’t think that changes anything at all. ”

NHL Rumors: Would the Vancouver Canucks trade their first-round pick?

Dubas, Keefe to Pittsburgh, and Sullivan to the Rangers continues to have steam

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: There has been some wild speculation out there that Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe could end up with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Penguins coach Mike Sullivan could end up with the New York Rangers. A text from a player late last week said that the rumor “was getting pretty loud.”

Dubas’ contract is about to expire, with Keefe and Sullivan still have term left on their deals.

The Devils should be among the teams looking at Connor Hellebuyck

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald has to acquire a franchise goaltender this offseason. Connor Hellebuyck seems unlikely to sign a contract extension with the Winnipeg Jets – a year left on his deal at $6.2 million – could be the perfect candidate.

NHL Rumors: Connor Hellebuyck and Pierre Luc Dubois Contracts Hang Over The Jets

There will likely be a bidding war for him if the Jets make him available. The Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, and Los Angeles Kings could also be interested.