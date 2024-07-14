NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets and McLellan, Destinations for Robertson, and the Canucks

Did the Columbus Blue Jackets think they’re farther along than Todd McLellan?

Brian Hedger: From a source on the Todd McLellan situation with the Columbus Blue Jackets, McLellan sensed just how far the Blue Jackets are really off from competing and getting back into the playoffs and Blue Jackets management may not really agree with his thoughts on that.

Three potential destinations for Nick Robertson

Adam Proteau of the Hockey News: Nick Robertson hasn’t found the right in the Toronto Maple Leafs roster. Injuries haven’t helped his progress in Toronto. Recently there have been reports that Robertson would like a change of scenery. Some potential trade destinations for Robertson.

NHL Rumors: The Edmonton Oilers Need to Move Out Some Salary

San Jose Sharks – Robertson is from California and the Sharks can always use more help. The Maple Leafs don’t have a second-round pick for the next two years. Would a second and a mid-tier prospect work for both sides?

Columbus Blue Jackets – There may not be a top-six spot in their lineup right now, but if they decide to trade Boone Jenner, there might be. The Leafs would likely be looking for a draft pick and a decent prospect.

Vegas Golden Knights – Robertson could help their middle six. They have all their second-round picks in the next three drafts. A decent prospect may be okay for the Leafs.

The Canucks could use a puck-moving a defensemen, and are Vasily Podkolzin‘s days numbered?

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Vancouver Canucks could use some pick-moving defenseman options outside of their top-pairing. Someone like UFA Oliver Kylington at under $1 million for a year or two would make sense. It also makes sense if they wait until closer to the trade deadline to see what options shake out there.

NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Carolina Hurricanes

If Vasily Podkolzin doesn’t make the Canucks out of camp, his time in Vancouver could be nearing an end. He needs waivers, so he could get claimed, or the Canucks could look to move him before placing him on waivers.