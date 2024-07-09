NHL Rumors: The Edmonton Oilers Need to Move Out Some Salary

TSN: Frankie Corrado with Jay Onrait on what the Edmonton Oilers’ next moves might be as they need to move some salary out.

Onrait: “And the other is still $300,000 over the cap after that (Ryan McLeod-Matt Savoie trade) deal. They still have to sign their RFAs Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg, who were a big part of their cup run Frankie.

What do you think the next move that Jeff Jackson should make here to try to clear up some more space?

Corrado: “So the obvious one would be, you know, do find a way to get rid of Evander Kane. But I wouldn’t go that way Jay, not yet at least. And you know, that’s $5 million that would come off the cap, but Evander Kane is such a unique player and he can be so good for that team once he’s healthy.

So really all you’re trying to do if you’re Edmonton is probably you know, when you break the season, you want to be 12 forwards, six defensemen. And it’s not an ideal situation, but that means you’re gonna have to get Broberg signed on his qualifying offer, which is under $900,000. You’re gonna have to try and stick Holloway with his qualifying offer, which is under $900,000.

And then you’ll have to shed you know, a forward and then maybe two defenseman. Like, Is it, is it (Connor) Brown? Is it (Troy) Stecher? Is it Derek Ryan? Like, you have to do something essentially to move off of $2.1 million on the books.

So that’s why wouldn’t rush to do the Evander Kane thing, because if you can find a way to shed $2.1 million, and you bring in, you know, Holloway and Broberg on their qualifying offers, you can make it work. And at least you can kind of punt that problem to another day. You know, you get injuries and such things like that, then you can figure it out and piece it together as time goes on.