NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Hurricanes, Sharks, Penguins, and the Jets

The Blue Jackets rejected a Hurricanes offer that included Martin Necas

The CBJ Center: Elliotte Friedman said on Sportsnet that heading into the draft the Columbus Blue Jackets rejected a trade package involving the fourth overall pick and Carolina Hurricanes Martin Necas.

Mario Ferraro‘s trade value is not as high as it was at the 2023 trade deadline

Sheng Peng of NBA Sports Bay Area: At the 2023 trade deadline, the San Jose Sharks were looking for a first-round pick and a prospect for defenseman Mario Ferraro.

Elliotte Friedman has said that the Carolina Hurricanes in 2022-23 had made a strong offer. A league source said the Hurricanes offered a second-round pick and Jack Drury.

He didn’t have great season this year and his value is down.

“If they trade , it’s going to be for way less than what they had on the table two years ago at the trade deadline.”

NHL Rumors: Senators, McGroarty, Sharks, Canucks, and Top 29 Trade Targets

The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t just dump salary. No long-term free agents for them

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas said that they won’t dump salary just for the sake of dumping salary.

Dubas is looking to add picks and prospects.

In free agency, Dubas doesn’t plan on going ‘long-term’ with anyone.

From a salary cap standpoint, Dubas is okay with having both Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic in net.

NHL Rumors: Predators and Saros, Hurricanes and Guentzel, Canucks, Bruins, and Jets

Winnipeg Jets GM on Nikolaj Ehlers and Laurent Brossoit

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff on forward Nikolaj Ehlers: “Nikolaj Ehlers is a big part of our team. We’re very focused on trying to put the best team on the ice that we possible can in order to compete for a Stanley Cup.”

Cheveldayoff adds

“As far as Nikolaj, he’s a big part of what we have going forward.”

Murat Ates: Jets GM Cheveldayoff on pending UFA goaltender Laurent Brossoit: “I guess we’ll see, but he’s someone who’s put himself back on the right footing for maybe a bigger contract than we can afford.”