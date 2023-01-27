NHL Rumors: Bo Horvat And The Colorado Avalanche

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Bo Horvat Is A Wanted Man

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: There looks to be no shortage of teams that want Bo Horvat on their team. Horvat brings a finisher to a team with skills at the face-off dot and special teams.

Carolina Hurricanes: Carolina gained LTIR space after the Max Pacioretty re-injury (Achilles). Vancouver wants a Martin Necas or Seth Jarvis but may have to settle for a Scott Morrow.

Boston Bruins: The trade makes almost too much sense. Horvat provides stability to the center position and helps gear up a run for the playoffs (ten goals in 17 bubble games). Boston remains light on prospects but has all their first-round picks and Fabian Lysell.

Winnipeg Jets: Does Winnipeg go for it with Horvat? Pierre-Luc Dubois wants to test free agency in 2024. If Winnipeg could extend Horvat, that would make trading Dubois easier.

Colorado Avalanche: Cap space remains tight to extend Horvat but is possible. Even then, Colorado keeps looking for a suitable 2C. The Vancouver captain solves that problem, but is likely to come at a steep price. Alex Newhook plus one of those first-round picks, and maybe a prospect could sweeten the pot.

Minnesota Wild: Bill Guerin needs a center. An extension is nearly impossible for Horvat. However, Guerin possesses the pieces to make a rental deal happen. Brock Faber and Carson Lambos along with a couple others and some picks could work.

Seattle Kraken: It seems odd but Seattle is in the mix for Horvat. An extension makes sense and the Kraken have all those picks and prospects. Do they go big?

Edmonton Oilers: Would Horvat go to a divisional rival? That answer is probably no.

Detroit Red Wings: Steve Yzerman has the pieces to take a shot here and potentially extend Horvat too. No one is sure what may happen with Dylan Larkin. Either way, Andrew Copp is not a 2C and the Vancouver center could fit in easily.

A Little More Colorado Avalanche Trade Deadline

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey NOW (mailbag): Again, the Colorado Avalanche come to another trade deadline with more needs than expected. Some say Horvat, but maybe Boone Jenner becomes available. That is more affordable.

Bottom-six and defensive depth has been an issue all year and Joe Sakic is looking actively for players to fit both problem areas. With Helm, potentially out, that means two bottom-six forwards and a defenseman at the very minimum.