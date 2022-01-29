NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Anaheim Ducks, and the Ottawa Senators

DeBrusk still likely to be traded

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Though trades may not happen until closer to the March 21st trade deadline, trade talk continues. Multiple sources are saying that Jake DeBrusk remains one of the likely players to be moved.

“He’s interesting,” said another league source. “When he’s moving his feet and not having brain cramps, he can give you some energy.”

The return for DeBrusk could be for another underperforming player to a mid-round draft pick.

He’s owed a $4.1 million qualifying offer, something he’s unlikely to get from the Bruins.

Ducks interview process continues. Senators interested in extending Forsberg and Paul

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the Anahiem Ducks GM search.

“We’re being told that the Ducks have wrapped up the first round of interviews. They’ve interviewed 10 candidates. Three in-house as we’ve discussed before. Two of the external candidates, Pat Verbeek, assistant GM from Detroit, and Ryan Martin, assistant GM from the New York Rangers. The Ducks plan to start the second round of interviews shortly here. They should have a GM in place certainly in the next month.”

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Both the Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks GM searches are picking up.

“So things are actually picking up quite a bit in both Anaheim and now Chicago. The two things that tie these teams together. It’s been a methodical process since Bob Murray and Stan Bowman both resigned for two separate incidents and scandals that cost them their jobs. And in this case, both of these organizations were going and saying: ‘hey, should we institute a President of Hockey Ops position and then hire a general manager.’

“What they both determined is, it’s going to be one all-encompassing position in the general manager role that oversees everything in hockey operations.”

The Ducks have done their internal interviews and have been told they interviewed five or six others. There could be 10 or 12 in total that they want to talk to. The Blackhawks hope to fire someone in the next two to three weeks.

The Ottawa Senators hope to be able to re-sign pending free agents Anton Forsberg and Nick Paul. There has been trade interest in both players.