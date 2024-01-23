NHL Rumors: There wasn’t a lot of interest in Corey Perry

Sportsnet: Nick Kypreos the Kyper & Bourne show talking about Corey Perry and his signing with the Edmonton Oilers. Kypreos said there wasn’t a lot of teams interest in signing Perry because of the unknown.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kypreos: “The last few days I have made calls to different clubs. I believe that there was not substantial interest in Corey Perry, outside of what Edmonton showed right from the get go.

Bourne: “Like other teams looked at him and said no and not for us?

Kypreos: “Yeah, not for us.”

Bourne: “Really.”

Kypreos: “Yeah. And I include the Toronto Maple Leafs. One of the things that was brought to my attention was again, not knowing the details. And do we have Ken Holland talking about it?

Producer: “We played it”

Kypreos: “What did he say? “I don’t know every detail.”

And that’s scary. That scares the hell out of a lot of teams.

Bourne: “Sure.”

Kypreos: “Right. And if you’re a hockey club right now, and you thought about taking Corey Perry, and you don’t know all the details. The one thing that stands out is if I don’t know all the details about this one incident, is there a potential that there are other incidences that may come out a little later.”

Bourne: “Right.”

Kypreos: “And they did not want to take that chance? Is that, is this, is this was, was that situation an isolated incident, or is there a chance that something else can surface down the road? That’s the main reason why a lot of teams did not want to go down that path.

There was no bidding war for him. There was no sweepstakes for Corey Perry. This is the Edmonton Oilers taking a chance, no different than they took a chance on Evander Kane.”

Bourne: “Yep.”