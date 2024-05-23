NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils

Linus Ullmark Knows His Future in Boston Remains Unclear

Conor Ryan of Boston.com: Ryan writes during the Boston Bruins locker cleanout after losing to the Florida Panthers in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs that Linus Ullmark was asked about his future in Boston, and the goaltender could not be more transparent about it.

Ullmark replied, “My future here? I’ve got one more year.” The Bruins goaltender is excited about what is to come this summer. Ullmark is motivated by revenge and inspiration for the next season.

Ullmark is in the final year of a four-year deal he signed with an AAV of $5 million. He will be a free agent after the 24-25 season. The caveat with Ullmark is he has a modified 16-team no-trade clause. So Ullmark understands this is a business, but he has some say where he goes.

He blocked a trade to the Los Angeles Kings at the deadline. But the Bruins can’t keep both goalies with Jeremy Swayman due a pay raise this summer.

Teams are looking for goaltending this summer. It would be a win-win if the Bruins could move him and create cap flexibility.

Could the New Jersey Devils Trade for Martin Necas?

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: Nichols writes about the speculation about Martin Necas’s availability from the Carolina Hurricanes and looks at why the New Jersey Devils should and should not trade for him.

The Devils have areas of need that they must address, and goaltending tops the list. New Jersey could also address their defense with an upgrade or two. But with the Devils moving out Tyler Toffoli at the deadline, there is a hole in the top six that Necas could fill.

If the Devils were to acquire him, he would fit into the type of team they are building with that fast attacking style. Already makes the top six better and fits in with the team’s age group.

Necas will be looking to get paid. It is estimated he could get $7.5 million AAV on his next deal. The Devils have about $18,823,603 to spend this summer. Dawson Mercer is due a new contract. Do the Devils need another playmaker on the team when they need a scorer?