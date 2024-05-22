NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and the Boston Bruins

Will Blake Lizotte be part of the Los Angeles Kings future plans or do they let him walk?

Austin Stanovich of The Hockey News: The Los Angeles Kings will have to decide if they want to bring back pending UFAs defenseman Matt Roy and forward Viktor Arvidsson.

Blake Lizotte is a restricted free agent and was a solid bottom-six forward that can kill penalties. He made $1.65 million last season and could be looking for something closer to $2 million. If he’s used as a fourth-line center, which is were he currently is on their depth chart, that might be too much money for the Kings.

Could they let him walk and fill from within? Akil Thomas and Alex Turcotte could be NHLers but may not be suited for fourth-line duties. Samuel Helenius may not be NHL-ready yet.

They could look at the free agent market to place Lizotto, but then they may be downgrading.

Jeremy Swayman ready for his long-term extension, Linus Ullmark excited about what’s next

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is a pending restricted free agent and is looking to sign long-term.

“I’m confident that my agent and I and management will figure out the details this summer. I’m looking forward to it.”

The sides went to arbitration last offseason and Swayman was awarded $3.475 million.

Linus Ullmark has another year left at $5 million can his future is a little unclear. Ullmark when about his future.

“My future here? I’ve got one more year. I’m very excited about what’s to come. … I’m very motivated. Mixed in with some revenge, obviously, some inspiration as well, but most of all excitement of what’s to come.”

The Bruins were reportedly trying to trade Ullmark before the trade deadline and he could be back in the rumor this offseason.

“I have my (no-trade) list and my list is there. We’ve worked very hard for it,” Ullmark said. “There is a reason for why it is there. That’s something that the players before me worked really hard to get to the point that we have that luxury. There’s a reason why it’s there and there’s a reason why certain teams are on there and there might be personal things, but that’s up to each and every player to have.”