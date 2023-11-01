NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and Patrick Kane, and the Philadelphia Flyers and Morgan Frost

The Boston Bruins are not expected to be in on Patrick Kane

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Numerous sources are saying that the Boston Bruins are not expected to be among the teams in on UFA forward Patrick Kane.

“Don’t expect the Bruins to be in on Patrick Kane,” an NHL source pointed out to Boston Hockey Now on Saturday morning. “First of all, they don’t have the cap space to make it happen even if we’re talking like a one-year, $3 million contract.

They also have plenty of wingers and would need to move one of them out. That’s easier said than done right now, with so many teams battling the cap.

Now, if Kane let it be known to Don Sweeney that the Bruins were his top choice to sign with, well, then maybe Sweeney tries to pull some cap magic to make it happen. I don’t know. I just don’t see it.”

Reports from Emily Kaplan of ESPN have Kane starting to entertain offers starting early November.

Among the likely interested teams are believed to be the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, and Colorado Avalanche.

The Philadelphia Flyers aren’t looking to trade Morgan Frost and he doesn’t want to leave

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Philadelphia Flyers forward Morgan Frost returned to the lineup last night after sitting out six straight as a healthy scratch.

A league source said that Flyers aren’t looking to trade him despite the string of scratches. They haven’t had serious talks with anyone.

“I think this is the evolution of our team,” Tortorella said. “I think we have more people this year. I think there has to be more decisions made with our lineup. I’ve been wanting to get Frosty in, because he didn’t do anything terrible to be out. He wasn’t benched or anything. Other guys played better.”

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: Frost signed a two-year, $4.2 million deal in September and has no desire to leave.

“I don’t want to go anywhere, I think I’ve made that pretty clear,” Frost said. “Even in talking with my agent or whoever else it may be, I never had any intention of that. I can’t control what management does, but I obviously didn’t ask for a trade, I don’t want to get traded. I love it here, I love playing here and I think I can make a big impact here. I think it’s just a little bump in the road.”