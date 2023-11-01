NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Panthers are trying to extend two defensemen

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Florida Panthers are trying to sign two defensemen to contract extensions – Brandon Montour and Gustav Forsling.

The Vancouver Canucks could use some depth scoring and are trying to improve their blue line

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – What Is Anyone Going to Do? episode on the Vancouver Canucks and if they could add some depth scoring.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “I have to say this If Vancouver can get some depth scoring here because their star players have been excellent. Their goaltending has been very good, Demko obviously, and DeSmith too.

But if they can get some depth scoring, I am really curious to see where this is going to go here. They have a division where Vegas is really good, and you know, we will see if Edmonton is really off the mat here.

But if this is the way their best players are gonna play this year, Vancouver has a chance to be a real surprise. It’s very clear they’ve bought into what (Rick) Tocchet wants them to do.

I still think they are trying to add defensemen. There’s been so much weird stuff that’s been happening in the league this year that it’s kind of tough to keep an eye on at times of what’s happening in the trade market. But I don’t think Vancouver has given up at all on trying to move an excess forward for a D. But if the Canucks can just get some depth scoring, I think they’ve got a shot to do some interesting things.”

Marek: “So they need like a Conor Garland-type, one of these types of players.”

Friedman: “It’s kind of funny you say that, I was thinking the same thing actually.”