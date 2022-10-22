NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

The Bruins could be looking at a right-handed defenseman and not Jakob Chychrun

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Called around to see if the Boston Bruins could have some interest in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun if the price was right.

“I think depending on their health in the coming weeks or months, Grzelcyk or Carlo could be in play for a guy like Chychrun,” one NHL executive told Boston Hockey Now Tuesday. “Can you imagine a left side with – say they don’t trade Grzelcyk – Lindholm, Chychrun and him down the left?”

If the Bruins are to be exploring the trade market for defensemen, it would be for a right-handed defenseman and not a left-handed one.

One NHL scout said that he heard heading into the season that the Bruins were looking for right-handed defensemen.

John Klingberg could be a trade asset for the Ducks, or maybe the sides have an interest in another deal

Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic: Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek when asked about his sales pitch this post offseason to free agent defenseman John Klingberg.

“It was kind of a mutual searching out,” Verbeek said. “I had tried earlier (in free agency to sign Klingberg). But I wasn’t looking for a seven-year deal. But I think he was looking for an opportunity where he could play with some good players and be given an opportunity to produce so he can sort of set himself up (for the next contract).

“What I was searching for was someone who could kind of show the younger guys the offensive side of the game — Jamie Drysdale, that sort of thing.”

If the Ducks aren’t in the playoff race, Klingberg could be a trade asset at the deadline. As Verbeek noted, maybe both sides would have an interest in another contract.