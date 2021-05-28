NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Nashville Predators

Rask and Krejci on short-term deals would be ideal for the Bruins

Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston: Boston Bruins president Cam Neeley on pending unrestricted free agent Tuukka Rask‘s future with the organization beyond this year.

“Both Tuukka and our camp, we said we’d table everything until after the season and see how things go,” Neely explained. “Get a better sense after the season is over for how Tuukka is feeling both mentally physically, and we’ll go from there.”

The Bruins also have pending UFAs in Taylor Hall and David Krejci. Hall has said he wants to re-sign.

It would ideal for the Bruins to bring Krejci and Rask back on short-term deals. This would allow goaltender Jeremy Swayman time to develop and bid a bit of time to find a No. 2 center replacement for Krejci.

Keys to the offseason for the Nashville Predators

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski: Taking a look a some of the offseason questions the Nashville Predators are facing. The Predators will have some work to do to get back to being contenders, but they did have a good finish to the regular season.

Youth movement – Their youngsters didn’t have a great start to the season but picked up as the year went on. Philip Tomasino could get a regular role.

What veterans will be part of their future? Defenseman Mattias Ekholm has a year left at $3.75 million, and if he wants to remain with the Predators long-term, it should be a priority to get him signed.

Pending UFA goaltender Pekka Rinne likely won’t be back next year.

Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen both make $8 million and they could be dangled in the expansion draft. It may take a sweetener for the Seattle Kraken to select either. If they left either or both unprotected and they aren’t selected, it could lead to some uncomfortable conversations.