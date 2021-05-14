NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the New Jersey Devils

Neely hopes the Bruins can work out an extension with Hall

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins president Cam Neely has said that the trade deadline acquisition of Taylor Hall solidified their offensive depth and they hope they can work out an extension.

“As far as Taylor goes, we’re going to continue to see how things go with the playoffs here. I think we’d like to try and get something done, but that remains to be seen. But it is our hope .”

Believe that Hall could end up with a three- to five-year at between $6 and $7 million.

Hall has made it known that he’d like to remain in Boston beyond this season.

“It’s been 16 games it’s probably been some of the most enjoyable hockey I’ve ever played in my career,” said Hall. “And I really hope that there’s more to come. I know the Bruins’ history and just the aura around the team has been a lot of fun to play for. I love my time here, the city is amazing just walking around and the energy in this area for the team, just in general, has been really fun to be a part of.”

Devils GM Fitzgerald on his contract, and the Devils goaltending depth

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: Reports from Elliotte Friedman have the New Jersey Devils and GM Tom Fitzgerald working on a contract extension. Fitzgerald when asked about any updates on his contract.

“No,” he said. “I have a commitment to this organization long term, to Josh (Harris) and David (Blizter), who I feel are equally committed to me. My goal is to help them build this organization from the hockey ops side and become a winner, to take this organization back to where the people who are long-standing fans (and) the alumni want it to get to at the levels that they were accustomed to back in the 90s and 2000s. That’s my job. And I’m committed to that. I’m committed to that long term. And I know Josh and David are committed to me long term.”

GM Fitzgerald said that they expect to sign their 2018 draft pick, goaltender Akira Schmid soon. The Devils had signed 2020 draft pick, goaltender Nico Daws last week.

Goaltenders Scott Wedgewood and Aaron Dell are pending UFAs. Goaltenders Gilles Senn and Evan Cormier are RFAs. Senn could be ready for a No. two or three role next year.