NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Winnipeg Jets

Time is ticking on the start of the season for the Bruins and Swayman

TSN: There is still time for the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman to repair this after they let things cool down a little according to Chris Johnston. If Swayman isn’t signed by the first day of the season, he’s basically forfeiting a big chuck of daily salary and his cap number is harder for the Bruins.

“Consider this: If Jeremy Swayman isn’t signed by opening night, every night of the season that passes by, he is forfeiting salary – something like $40,000 a day. If he’s not in uniform for the Bruins. If the Bruins don’t sign him by opening night, they will have a more difficult time fitting him under their cap structure when they eventually do.”

Darren Dreger adds the Bruins want to get a deal done and negotiations will be ongoing as the rumor mill turns.

“They wanted to continue as amicably as possible, and they understand that social media – the rumour mill – is grinding out all sorts of different scenarios, including trade possibilities. But look, we need to remind everybody out there that he is a restricted free agent. The Boston Bruins own his rights, so none of that is happening anytime soon. They’re still committed to getting an extension worked out.”

TSN: So the Boston Bruins are getting closer to the $64 million mark for Swayman, and with the start of the season around the corner, how much of that will play into his thinking? Johnston adds:

“But it just feels like this is a negotiation that could go on yet for some time, and especially once you get into the year, basically the Bruins got to go on, in terms of the team, without Swayman and try to get through that stretch of time before he is ultimately signed.”

No need to panic yet over the Winnipeg Jets blue line

Ken Wiebe and Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press: (mailbag) It’s not time to panic yet with the Winnipeg Jets blue line after it was announced they’ll be without Ville Heinola and Logan Stanley for a while. Haydn Fleury and Dylan Coghlan were brought in for depth this offseason.

Justin Schultz remains unsigned. He brings offense but doesn’t excel defensively or physically. The Jets injuries are also left-handed, and Schultz plays the right.