NHL Rumors: Would the Boston Bruins Consider Brock Boeser and P.K. Subban?

Why the Boston Bruins might pass on any Brock Boeser deal

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal: There is nothing like the potential of a true sniper coming to the Boston Bruins. Just imagine Brock Boeser in Beantown taking one-timers from Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

However, there seem to be a number of red flags pointing to this type of deal as being worrisome. For one, that salary of $5.875 million is a concern. Boeser would command a qualifying offer of $7.5 million. Could Boston even fathom re-signing the winger if things were to pan out?

Then, the assets it would cost just to net the two-time 25 goal scorer. With Vancouver unlikely to part with J.T. Miller, the price on Boeser could likely be affected. That is not a positive. The cost to Boston could be very cost-prohibitive. Besides, what if Boeser goes cold? Defensively, things are not so pleasant.

Finally, the argument can be made that Boston has the pieces they need already and just need help via depth. Boeser appears to be too big of a splash compared to actual impact.

What about P.K. Subban as a depth defenseman possibility?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: There is a debate on whether the Boston Bruins need a top-four or depth defenseman. It depends on who you ask. Some believe they are looking more for a four or five. Either way, some speculation falls on options and one may be right-handed defenseman P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils.

The thought is Boston needs a left-handed shooting defenseman but a defender with good second-unit power-play skills is something the Bruins could use. Tom Fitzgerald wants Subban gone. It’s no secret.

The cost of acquiring the 32-year-old blueliner would not be much from an asset standpoint. It would involve New Jersey eating half the salary. At a pro-rated amount right near the deadline, Boston would not have to worry as much. However, the Bruins might still need other help.

The expected cost would be a late-round pick or prospect.