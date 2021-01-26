NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Yandle not a fit for the Bruins

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Recently wrote that Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle would waive his no-trade and no-movement clauses for a trade to the Boston Bruins according to multiple sources. Adding Yandle doesn’t appear to fit in the Bruins’ plans for going younger this season.

Blackhawks core want to stay

Scott King of NBC Sports Chicago: The Chicago Blackhawks moved on from veterans Corey Crawford and Brandon Saad this past offseason. The Blackhawks did hold on to their veteran core of Brent Seabrook, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith and Patrick Kane. Will their rebuild be a quick turnaround and their vets may get another go at contending? They all have said want to stay and they may not want to waive their no-moves.

Kane, Keith and Toews are under contract until after the 2022-23 season, with Seabrook up the year after.

Their leadership and experience can help mentor the young kids.

Flyers could use some help on the blue line

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: Losing Sean Couturier definitely isn’t helping the Philadelphia Flyers. Ivan Provorov and Travis Sanheim are basically their only reliable puck-moving defensemen, not being able to replace Matt Niskanen and they are lacking a physical presence.

It doesn’t sound like they are in rush to make a big trade to fix some of their issues. It’s only two weeks into the season and the trade market basically just has bad contracts.

In the long-run, adding an above-average defenseman should be on their wish list.

Philippe Myers being out (fractured rib) isn’t helping, but they are getting Shayne Gostisbehere back soon and they hope he can slide into their top-four. Gostisbehere didn’t have a good year last season and they hope he can return to his previous form and be paired with Provorov.

The Flyers are bouncing Samuel Morin between their roster and the taxi squad. By doing so they are gaining daily salary cap space that could help them out at the trade deadline. It may allow them to add a rental defenseman that has a bit of cap hit as opposed to bargain hunting.