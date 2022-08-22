NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers and the Pittsburgh Penguins

David Pastrnak is not really concerned that he doesn’t have an extension done

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak doesn’t seem too concerned that there haven’t been much contract extension talks this offseason and things seem to be on hold according to a Czech media report.

“The Bruins didn’t have a lot of time for me over the summer because they had other issues to attend to,” Pastrnak told Blesk. “I still have a one-year contract, so I’m not thinking about it at the moment and I want to prepare myself well physically.”

Bruins GM Don Sweeney said earlier this month that talks were ongoing and not too worried about it.

No risk to Sam Gagner on a PTO. Would Patrick Kane want to come to Edmonton?

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: The Edmonton Oilers have offered former defenseman Duncan Keith an off-ice position. He lives in neighboring B.C., so it’s not far away and could be a fit.

Believe that Sam Gagner will attend the Oilers training camp. No risk of bringing him in on a PTO.

Acquiring Patrick Kane would cost a player, a first-round pick, a good prospect, and more. Adding Kane would definitely be a nice addition but the Oilers would need to move money out. Would Kane want to come to Edmonton for a year or possibly more?

The Penguins could look to add a veteran or two on a PTO

Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins had some success last year when they brought Brian Boyle in to training camp and ended up signing him to a league minimum deal. He put up 21 points in 66 games and killed penalties.

They haven’t tried to bring him back this season. The Penguins don’t really have any cap space but could be looking at a PTO or two that could lead to a league minimum deal.

Potential options could include Zach Aston-Reese, Cody Eakin, Tyler Motte, Riley Nash, Brett Ritchie and Evan Rodrigues.

Some will be signed before camp or will be looking for more than the league minimum.