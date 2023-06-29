NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, Tyler Bertuzzi, Milan Lucic, and Linus Ullmark

The Bruins and Panthers interested in Tyler Bertuzzi

Andy Strickland: The Florida Panthers will be one of the teams that have significant interest in Boston Bruins pending UFA forward Tyler Bertuzzi.

Andy Strickland: The Bruins have been saying that re-signing Bertuzzi is a priority for them, though it’s getting down to the wire and there haven’t been serious talks.

Bruins looking to create cap space and have an interest in Milan Lucic

NHL Watcher: Chris Johnston on TSN: “Milan Lucic most likely to end up back in Boston… Another thing to keep an eye on with the Bruins I think they are working on another trade to clear up cap space, so they’re moving some pieces around as well”

Will the Bruins need to clear out more salary? Teams interested in Linus Ullmark

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: At this point it seems like the Boston Bruins could stick with their tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. Something can always change though.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that they don’t need to clear more salary out. Elliotte Friedman said the Bruins want to re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi and they still have to re-sign Jeremy Swayman.

Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Bertuzzi and if a goaltender could be moved.

“This is a huge challenge for them, obviously. was one thing they did to open up some room. I don’t think they’re done yet, and I just don’t know if you can really figure out what they’re going to do until they cull before they bring back. I still have trouble figuring out where it’s going to go, except I believe that Bertuzzi is going to be the No. 1 guy. I gotta think there’s a decent chance one of those two goalies is going somewhere.”

Teams that could be interested in Ullmark if he were made available include Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, and Carolina Hurricanes