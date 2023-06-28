NHL Rumors: Predators, Flyers, Flames, Panthers, and Wild

The Predators make goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov available?

Frank Seravalli: “As #preds attempt to make a splash as #NHLDraft hosts, lots of chatter that goaltender Yaroslav Askarov is in play. Askarov was the 11th overall pick in 2020, coming off a real solid first season with AHL Milwaukee.”

Michael Gallagher: Barry Trotz must really believe that the Nashville Predators can be competitive sooner than later if they are making Askarov available.

Didn't think Askarov would be in play but Nashville has a starter for the next 5 years. Askarov is one of the best goalie prospects in the world not currently in the NHL. Ottawa or LA should make a call.

Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim drawing attention. Can they move up?

Darren Dreger: “It will be interesting to see if Danny Briere can find a trade partner. Travis Sanheim continues to draw attention. Perhaps, the Flyers upgrade their pick at 22 as part of a deal. 7th overall isn’t moving unless part of something much, much bigger.”

The Flames have options … Panthers interested in Hanifin

Pierre LeBrun: “The Panthers have interest in Noah Hanifin but have competition from several teams. Flames would be looking at Anthony Duclair as part of that trade scenario. But again, Flames have other options from other teams that could be better. ”

David Pagnotta: “I’m led to believe one of the teams that has expressed interest in #TimeToHunt winger Anthony Duclair is the #Flames … Florida is looking to improve its blueline and Calgary has Hanifin and Zadorov both in the trade market. We’ll see if there’s a fit here.”

Wild looking at drafting a centerman in round one?

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild are slotted in at No. 21 tonight and GM Bill Guerin said that given their deep prospect pool, he has the flexibility to be position-specific tonight.

“I think if we were going to do a high-risk, high reward, we’d need maybe multiple first-round picks,” Guerin said. “I don’t think there’s necessarily any need to do that. This might be the year we can pick position-specific or try to fill a need, because we do have quite a few prospects now.”

Assuming that Guerin is thinking a centerman.

The Wild met with Russian draft prospects Dmitri Simashev, Mikhail Gulyayev, Timur Mukhanov, and Alexander Rykov today.