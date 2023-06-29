NHL Rumors: Draft fallout and some players getting trade interest

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Nashville Predators made an offer to the San Jose Sharks for the No. 4 pick that ‘GM’ Barry Trotz thought might be too much.

It’s believed that the Predators offered goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov in a package to the Sharks (No. 4) and the Montreal Canadiens (No. 5).

“Again, I will say, I was getting uncomfortable,” Trotz said.

There were some trades in the weeks leading up to the draft, but nothing last night. Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill.

“Teams that had to make moves and had the ability to make moves have done their moves. Now I think it’s going to tighten up. There’s still going to be the splash July 1. It’s still going to happen. But I think it’s going to tighten up a bit more. You’re going to have your big push, and then it’s going to calm down a little bit, and then we’ll start talking more trades.”

The Florida Panthers are interested in Calgary Flames Noah Hanifin. The Flames like Anthony Duclair but they can likely get more for Hanifin somewhere else. The Boston Bruins could also be interested in Hanifin but they’d need to move salary.

The New Jersey Devils are interested in Connor Hellebuyck but don’t think they want to pay a large price. Don’t think the Winnipeg Jets have a lot on the go the Hellebuyck at this time.

The Philadelphia Flyers have trade some trade offers for Travis Konecny but not enough return to move him yet.

Will the Anaheim Ducks be interested in bringing back likely UFA defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk?