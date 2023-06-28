NHL Rumors: Erik Karlsson among the defensemen the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: So Pierre LeBrun reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs were one of the teams interested in San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson. Leafs GM Brad Treliving is also likely looking at his old blue line as the Calgary Flames could make Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov available.

Treliving notes that there are some good free agents potentially available and there is quantity.

If the Maple Leafs can’t get William Nylander extended to a number below $9 million, wonder about an alternative of Karlsson with salary retained in the $8 million range?

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, and Kraken are among the teams checking in on Erik Karlsson

TSN: Craig Button on if the Toronto Maple Leafs have a shot at landing San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jay Onrait: “Now the Insiders confirmed the Leafs have spoken to the Sharks about Erik Karlsson. Is that something that is even remotely possible for you Craig? I mean, even with the cap situation.

Button: “I wouldn’t use the word remotely. If you’re interested in winning, you need good players.

Erik Karlsson is a massive difference-maker. He’s just coming off a fantastic season. A Norris Trophy. The San Jose Sharks, I would have to imagine are willing to pick up salary. How much of it is going to be determined?

But you got a player for four years that is very unique. There aren’t very many players like him in the league. He comes into your lineup, takes your team to a whole different level.

NHL Rumors: Are the Montreal Canadiens considering trading down?

I don’t think I’d use the word remotely, i would use the word, ‘how can we make this happen,’ cause players like that make things happen on the ice and make you better.