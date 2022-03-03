NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Jake DeBrusk, and Don’t Expect a Pure Rental

Teams are concerned about DeBrusk’s qualifying offer

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that he spoke with the agent, Rick Valette, for Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk. DeBrusk is still hoping for a trade, and one before the trade deadline.

“The other thing Valette talked about is that he has informed teams, by the way he has permission to talk directly to other teams, that they’re willing to work on an extension to help facilitate a deal. A lot of teams are concerned about the $4.4 million qualifying offer to retain his rights this summer, maybe an extension at a cheaper price everyone will go home happy.”

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney hasn’t received an offer for Jake DeBrusk that he’s liked enough, and it’s not known if he’ll get one before the trade deadline.

It may be better for the Bruins to ride DeBrusk’s play, hope that it continues, and then deal with his trade request in the offseason. He’s owed a $4.1 million qualifying offer.

Sneewey doesn’t have a history with pure rentals

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Claude Giroux centering the Boston Bruins second line would make sense but the likelihood is low. The Bruins may not have the assets to acquire him and Giroux may not waive his no-movement clause for the Bruins as they may not be a top contender for the Cup.

History also shows that Bruins GM Don Sweeny likes to acquire players with term (or plays they’d be interested in extending) over pure rentals.

The Bruins could use a center, left defenseman and a right winger. Rentals like Giroux, Mark Giordano and Phil Kessel are unlikely. Preferred targets could be Tomas Hertl, Jakob Chychrun and Andreas Johnsson.