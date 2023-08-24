NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Kind of Stuck, and the Top Remaining RFAs

The Boston Bruins are kind of stuck

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the Boston Bruins and how they’re kind of stuck.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I mean I think they’re probably pretty stuck unless they’re moving someone off of their roster cause they have no cap space.

I mean they’re roster as you see it right now on CapFriendly, 22-man roster, they have $436,000 to space. And not only that, they also don’t have a lot in their pick arsenal. They don’t have a first-round pick, second or third pick next year. Don’t have a second in 2025. And they’re not overflowing with prospects.

So they’re lacking in assets to even make a trade, let alone in cap space. So to pull something off, I’m sure they’d be interested in a Mark Scheifele for instance but to pull something like that off, it’s going to be incredibly difficult to do. ”

The top remaining NHL restricted free agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Looking at the top RFAs that remain unsigned.

1. Trevor Zegras – Anaheim Ducks – The Ducks have plenty of cap space available and long-term comparables could be around $7 million per.

2. Morgan Frost – Philadelphia Flyers – A bridge deal is the most likely outcome and over $1 million.

3. Shane Pinto – Ottawa Senators – GM Pierre Dorion is hoping for term but Pinto and his camp may be thinking bridge. Comparables could be Alex Newhook (four years at $2.9 million per) and Noah Cates (two years at $2.625 million).

4. Calen Addison – Minnesota Wild – A bridge deal is most likely given the Wild’s cap situation.

5. Jamie Drysdale – Anaheim Ducks – Only played eight games last year due to a torn labrum. Likely a bridge deal.

6. Tim Berni – Columbus Blue Jackets – Has been offered a two-deal at a bit of a pay cut.

7. Egor Sokolov -Ottawa Senators – Pinto is more of a priority for the Senators. Might have to take a two-way deal.

8. Jan Jenik – Arizona Coyotes – Didn’t accept his $787,500 qualifying offer and doesn’t have much leverage. Craig Morgan reported last week that Jenik wouldn’t mind a trade and that he wants to remain in North America.