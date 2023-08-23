NHL News: Evan Bouchard Signs Extension With Oilers

The NHL season is right around the corner as the lull of the offseason is starting to fade. After Bradon Hagel signed his extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning, which does not kick in until next year, the Edmonton Oilers and RFA Evan Bouchard agreed to a new two-year deal worth $7.8 million. Bouchard’s new deal carries an AAV of $3.9 million.

Sounds like EDM and Evan Bouchard closing in on 2x$3.9M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 23, 2023

Many were wondering why it was taking so long to get a new deal done for a defenseman of his calibre. Well, as NHLRumors.com has written during this offseason, the Oilers were right up against the salary cap. It was going to be hard to fit Bouchard in if he wanted a long-term deal.

Instead, the Oilers and Bouchard settled for a bridge deal. This was going to be the most likely outcome from the start and it gives both parties more time in the future to negotiate a new extension if and when the salary cap does go up.

Bouchard at $3.9M (per @FriedgeHNIC ) would put the #LetsGoOilers roughly $390k over the cap according to what we have. This is based on a roster of 22 players, meaning that they could become cap compliant by simply starting the season with 21 players.https://t.co/l4YrhaFXaK — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) August 23, 2023

As CapFriendly has noted the Oilers are over the salary cap with this new deal. Now they only have to start the year with 21 players and the team will be fine.

The Oilers selected Bouchard 10th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft and he came into his own last season recording another 40-point campaign with eight goals and 32 assists. This was coming off a year where he recorded 43 points (12 goals and 31 assists).

Finally. The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed Evan Bouchard to a two-year deal with an AAV of $~3.9M. You know, we like Bouchard's game a lot. He's a legit number one defenseman for us & one of the best offensive defensemen in the NHL. We expect he'll score +60 points next year. pic.twitter.com/P8kSxUoIBP — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) August 23, 2023

Bouchard saw his role increase once Tyson Barrie was traded, especially on the power play. Out of his 40 points, 13 of them came on the power play. Expect that number to go up even more this year. The Oilers have the best power play in the league. It is automatic every time.

In 12 playoff games with the Oilers this past season, Bouchard recorded 17 points (four goals and 13 assists). Out of the 17 points, 15 were recroded on the power play. All four of his playoff goals were power-play markers.

Evan Bouchard, signed 2x$3.9M by EDM, is a puck-moving offensive defenceman. He possesses a well-rounded offensive skillset but he's especially great at passing both in transition and in the offensive zone. Plays aggressive rush defence which sometimes backfires. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/T5gr4wgAEY — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 23, 2023

It was reported yesterday by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff that Bouchard and the Oilers had made significant strides toward a new contract.

Frank Seravalli on Oilers now says there’s been significant progress on the Evan Bouchard contract. It’s not over the finish line yet but it’s close He say’s expect it to be a bridge contract and just south of $4 Mil. #LetsGoOilers — Oilers Central (@oilers_central) August 22, 2023

With the deal complete, the Oilers are ready to tackle the season with hopes of winning a Stanley Cup.