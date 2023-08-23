NHL News: Evan Bouchard Signs Extension With Oilers
The NHL season is right around the corner as the lull of the offseason is starting to fade. After Bradon Hagel signed his extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning, which does not kick in until next year, the Edmonton Oilers and RFA Evan Bouchard agreed to a new two-year deal worth $7.8 million. Bouchard’s new deal carries an AAV of $3.9 million.

Many were wondering why it was taking so long to get a new deal done for a defenseman of his calibre. Well, as NHLRumors.com has written during this offseason, the Oilers were right up against the salary cap. It was going to be hard to fit Bouchard in if he wanted a long-term deal.

Instead, the Oilers and Bouchard settled for a bridge deal. This was going to be the most likely outcome from the start and it gives both parties more time in the future to negotiate a new extension if and when the salary cap does go up.

As CapFriendly has noted the Oilers are over the salary cap with this new deal. Now they only have to start the year with 21 players and the team will be fine.

The Oilers selected Bouchard 10th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft and he came into his own last season recording another 40-point campaign with eight goals and 32 assists. This was coming off a year where he recorded 43 points (12 goals and 31 assists).

Bouchard saw his role increase once Tyson Barrie was traded, especially on the power play. Out of his 40 points, 13 of them came on the power play. Expect that number to go up even more this year. The Oilers have the best power play in the league. It is automatic every time.

In 12 playoff games with the Oilers this past season, Bouchard recorded 17 points (four goals and 13 assists). Out of the 17 points, 15 were recroded on the power play. All four of his playoff goals were power-play markers.

It was reported yesterday by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff that Bouchard and the Oilers had made significant strides toward a new contract.

With the deal complete, the Oilers are ready to tackle the season with hopes of winning a Stanley Cup.

 