NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, and the Colorado Avalanche

Boston Bruins in a lucky position

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery on how the Bruins will be approaching the trade deadline: “I think we’re in a lucky position. I believe we can do really well with the lineup we have as is. So I think that puts us in a good negotiating position.”

Two New Jersey Devils top prospects are not available

James Nichols: Have been told that New Devils prospects Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec are absolutely not involved in any trade talks and are a non-starter.

Potential trade targets for the Colorado Avalanche

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche don’t have a lot of salary cap space to work and will need to get creative.

A look at some players they’ve been linked to or ones that could be a good fit.

Sean Monahan – Canadiens – Center – Pending UFA with a $6.375 million cap hit. His health and skate are the biggest concerns.

Jonathan Toews – Blackhawks – Center – Pending UFA with $10.5 million cap hit. Would need to find a third team to retain salary. Like, Monahan, likely wouldn’t cost a first-round pick but does he want to be traded?

Ryan O’Reilly – Blues – Center – Pending UFA with a $7.5 million cap hit. How much does he have left? Will likely be asking for a first.

Jack Johnson – Blackhawks – Defenseman – Pending UFA with a $950,000 cap hit. Familiar with him and wouldn’t cost much.

Adam Henrique – Ducks – Center – A year left at $5.825 million. Ducks would have to retain salary which may mean they want a first.

Dmitry Kulikov – Ducks – Defense – Pending UFA at a $2.25 million cap hit. Would be an upgrade compared to Jack Johnson.

Max Domi – Blackhawks – Center/Wing – Pending UFA at $3 million. He’s having a decent season on a bad team. Defensive issues but has the offense.

Nick Bjugstad – Coyotes – Center – Pending UFA at $900,000. More bottom-six than a second-line center.

NHL Rumors: Is Vladislav Gavrikov the perfect fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Luke Schenn – Canucks – Defense – Pending UFA at $850,000. The cost to acquire will likely be too high for the Avs.

Other options could include Jack Roslovic, Boone Jenner, Jesse Puljujarvi and Nick Bonino.