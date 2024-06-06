NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, and the New Jersey Devils

The Boston Bruins to speak with Danton Heinen

David Pagnotta: Forward Danton Heinen is one of nine pending UFAs for the Boston Bruins this offseason. The Bruins plan on speaking to Heinen’s camp this week about a possible contract extension.

Igor Shesterkin when asked about a contract extension

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason. Shesterkin when asked: “Sorry, I don’t speak English.”

NHL Rumors: Will Igor Shesterkin Become the Highest Paid Goalie in the NHL?

No surprise the New Jersey Devils eyeing the goalie market … Would listen on the 10th overall pick

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that the goaltending search is at the top of his list.

“It’s talking to the market and getting the pulse of where people are at with their goaltenders and what they want to do. When you have good goaltending, it’s tough to let go, and it’s tough to pry out of people.

But there are situations … I’ve got the pulse of what’s going on. There are a few guys that I’m in on.”

Sources say that Jacob Markstrom and Linus Ullmark are at the top of his list. Have the understanding that Markstrom would waive his NMC for the Devils. A few other teams would be interested in him as well.

Fitzgerald said that they are willing to listen to trade offers for the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NHL draft.

“I’m more than willing to move the pick for the right asset. One that we control, one that’s probably in the same demographic as our team — maybe not 23, 24 years old but somebody we control for a few years.

“Nothing’s come my way yet, though.”

Adding some size and physicality at forward and another defenseman are also on his wish list. thinks that Winnipeg Jets pending UFA defenseman Brenden Dillon could be a fit.

NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, and the Vancouver Canucks

Sportsnet 960: Frank Servalli on the New Jersey Devils willing to move the No. 10 pick in the NHL and their interest in goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

“I think it would take more than . I think the Flames would need to add something to make that happen.