NHL Rumors: Will Igor Shesterkin Become the Highest Paid Goalie in the NHL?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Carter Hutton on the Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play Segment. When asked about Igor Shesterkin, Pagnotta believes he could be the highest-paid goalie in the NHL.

Steve Kouleas: “To myself, Koolie, that Igor Shesterkin, if he wants to be, will be the highest-paid goalie in NHL history. Well, I see here you’ve got some Shesterkin news as well. Could you see him leaving or Ranger fans want to know, would he take a hometown discount when the extension can kick in?”

Dave Pagnotta: “If the extension, if the discount starts with a $10 (million), Maybe. But yeah, he’s got one more year left on his contract. Without question, he’s a priority for the New York Rangers in terms of the long-term and wearing the Blueshirt. So they’re going to, at some point in the not-too-distant future, basically just start the conversation on what an extension could look like, between Shesterkin and the Rangers.

By all accounts, based on how he’s performed and just performance alone, I mean, if it wasn’t for him, he would probably be looking at a sweep from Florida. You know, he is certainly pegged to be the highest-paid goaltender in the National Hockey League.

Right now, Carey Price, still under contract with the Canadiens, holds that $10.5 (million). You’ve got a Bobrovsky at $10 (million) and Vasilevskiy at $9.5 (million). I don’t see a scenario where he doesn’t come out of this with a new contract at an AAV starting with a ten.

They’ll certainly have to, you know, get down to the nitty-gritty, and they haven’t done that obviously yet. But they’re going to prioritize trying to get Shesterkin locked into a long-term deal, and it’s going to come at a pretty high price.”