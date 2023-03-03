NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and a Final Top Trade Deadline Targets

Are the Boston Bruins done?
Frank Seravalli: Could the Boston Bruins be looking to do more? They are running out of assets.
There are the injuries now with Nick Foligno possibly missing the rest of the regular season. Taylor Hall is still being evaluated and the early word is, his knee injury could keep him out for approximately four weeks.
Do the Maple Leafs move a defenseman for depth in net or for a forward?
Terry Koshan: Options today for the Toronto Maple Leafs are to move a defenseman maybe add a goalie. Not sure if either will happen.
- Terry Koshan: Their internal depth option up front: Holmberg, Hunt, McMann, Steeves, Simmonds, Clifford. Then there’s Knies.
- Terry Koshan: Maybe if a defenseman is moved, a forward could come back.
Final Top Trade Deadline Targets
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Final top trade targets list before the 3:00 PM ET deadline. Traded players omitted.
1. James van Riemsdyk – Left Wing, Philadelphia Flyers
2. John Klingberg – Right Defense, Anaheim Ducks
3. Kevin Hayes – Center, Philadelphia Flyers
4. Brock Boeser – Right Wing, Vancouver Canucks
7. Colton Parayko – Right Defense, St. Louis Blues
8. Conor Sheary – Left Wing, Washington Capitals
9. Troy Stecher – Right Defense, Arizona Coyotes
10. Justin Holl – Right Defense, Toronto Maple Leafs
11. Dmitry Kulikov – Defense, Anaheim Ducks
13. Logan Stanley – Left Defense, Winnipeg Jets
14. Carson Soucy – Left Defense, Seattle Kraken
15. Ivan Provorov – Left Defense, Philadelphia Flyers
16. Nick Schmaltz – Right Wing, Arizona Coyotes
17. Lawson Crouse – Left Wing, Arizona Coyotes
18. Jordan Greenway – Left Wing, Minnesota Wild
19. Matt Dumba – Right Defense, Minnesota Wild
20. Noah Gregor – Center, San Jose Sharks
21. Jonathan Drouin – Left Wing, Montréal Canadiens
22. Dante Fabbro – Right Defense, Nashville Predators
23. Craig Smith – Center, Washington Capitals
24. Morgan Geekie – Center, Seattle Kraken
25. Filip Zadina – Right Wing, Detroit Red Wings
26. Christian Dvorak – Center, Montreal Canadiens
27. Marco Scandella – Left Defense, St. Louis Blues
28. Conor Garland – Right Wing, Vancouver Canucks
29. Will Borgen – Right Defense, Seattle Kraken
30. Sean Walker or Matt Roy – Right Defense, Los Angeles Kings
31. Colin White – Center, Florida Panthers
32. Sean Monahan – Center, Montréal Canadiens
34. Joel Edmundson – Left Defense, Montréal Canadiens
35. J.T. Miller – Center, Vancouver Canucks