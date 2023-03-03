NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and a Final Top Trade Deadline Targets

Are the Boston Bruins done?

Frank Seravalli: Could the Boston Bruins be looking to do more? They are running out of assets.

There are the injuries now with Nick Foligno possibly missing the rest of the regular season. Taylor Hall is still being evaluated and the early word is, his knee injury could keep him out for approximately four weeks.

Do the Maple Leafs move a defenseman for depth in net or for a forward?

Terry Koshan: Options today for the Toronto Maple Leafs are to move a defenseman maybe add a goalie. Not sure if either will happen.

Terry Koshan : Their internal depth option up front: Holmberg, Hunt, McMann, Steeves, Simmonds, Clifford. Then there’s Knies.

: Their internal depth option up front: Holmberg, Hunt, McMann, Steeves, Simmonds, Clifford. Then there’s Knies. Terry Koshan: Maybe if a defenseman is moved, a forward could come back.

Final Top Trade Deadline Targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Final top trade targets list before the 3:00 PM ET deadline. Traded players omitted.

1. James van Riemsdyk – Left Wing, Philadelphia Flyers

2. John Klingberg – Right Defense, Anaheim Ducks

3. Kevin Hayes – Center, Philadelphia Flyers

4. Brock Boeser – Right Wing, Vancouver Canucks

7. Colton Parayko – Right Defense, St. Louis Blues

8. Conor Sheary – Left Wing, Washington Capitals

9. Troy Stecher – Right Defense, Arizona Coyotes

10. Justin Holl – Right Defense, Toronto Maple Leafs

11. Dmitry Kulikov – Defense, Anaheim Ducks

13. Logan Stanley – Left Defense, Winnipeg Jets

14. Carson Soucy – Left Defense, Seattle Kraken

15. Ivan Provorov – Left Defense, Philadelphia Flyers

16. Nick Schmaltz – Right Wing, Arizona Coyotes

17. Lawson Crouse – Left Wing, Arizona Coyotes

18. Jordan Greenway – Left Wing, Minnesota Wild

19. Matt Dumba – Right Defense, Minnesota Wild

20. Noah Gregor – Center, San Jose Sharks

21. Jonathan Drouin – Left Wing, Montréal Canadiens

22. Dante Fabbro – Right Defense, Nashville Predators

23. Craig Smith – Center, Washington Capitals

24. Morgan Geekie – Center, Seattle Kraken

25. Filip Zadina – Right Wing, Detroit Red Wings

26. Christian Dvorak – Center, Montreal Canadiens

27. Marco Scandella – Left Defense, St. Louis Blues

28. Conor Garland – Right Wing, Vancouver Canucks

29. Will Borgen – Right Defense, Seattle Kraken

30. Sean Walker or Matt Roy – Right Defense, Los Angeles Kings

31. Colin White – Center, Florida Panthers

32. Sean Monahan – Center, Montréal Canadiens

32. Sean Monahan – Center, Montréal Canadiens

34. Joel Edmundson – Left Defense, Montréal Canadiens

35. J.T. Miller – Center, Vancouver Canucks