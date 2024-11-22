NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Blues, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, and Capitals

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen will have knee surgery today and will be out for 8-12 weeks.

Pierre LeBrun: It wasn’t major surgery for Andersen, but just some cleanup.

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets activated forward Kent Johnson off the IR.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse was on the ice skating but wasn’t taking regular reps.

TSN: Oilers forwards Zach Hyman and Viktor Arvidsson missed last night’s game. Coach Kris Knoblauch said that Hyman will be out for four to seven days.

Dan Kingerski: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kevin Hayes and defenseman Kris Letang to part in a full practice yesterday.

Forwards Blake Lizotte and Cody Glass were skating but are still going through concussion protocol.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph returned after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

Gabby Shirley: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nick Paul missed last night’s game and coach Jon Cooper said he’ll be re-evaluated with they get back to Tampa.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube on how forward Matthew Knies (upper-body) is doing: “Not bad. I mean, still being evaluated & looked at, but actually feeling OK today, which is good news.”

Lance Hornby: Maple Leafs are hopeful that forward Auston Matthews can get back skating this weekend. He’s been out with an upper-body injury and the team is 6-1 without him. Coach Berube: “He’s in a real good spot right now going forward.”

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has a fractured left fibula and will be out for four to six weeks.

