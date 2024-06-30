NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Utah, Vegas Golden Knights, Calgary Flames, and Toronto Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins will have an interest in Steven Stamkos

Jimmy Murphy: Have been by an NHL source while at the draft that the Boston Bruins will be one of the interested in Steven Stamkos if he gets to July 1st.

Utah will look to sign a left-handed defenseman

Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston of The Athletic: The Utah Hockey Club traded for Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino, re-signed Juuso Valimaki on Saturday and Michael Kesselring on Friday. They are confident they can re-sign pending RFA Sean Durzi.

GM Bill Armstrong will be looking to sign a likely left-handed defenseman when free agency opens.

The Vegas Golden Knights will be looking for a backup goaltender after Logan Thompson requested a trade

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said that newly acquired goaltender Akira Schmid will be their No. 3 goalie and they’ll be looking for a backup.

Danny Webster: Golden Knights GM McCrimmon said that goaltender Logan Thompson had asked for a trade. (traded to the Capitals)

Danny Webster: Thompson confirmed that he asked for a trade but is wasn’t out of spite or bad blood.

“It just came down to where I’m at in my career. I think I have more to give in the NHL and that’s becoming a true No. 1 goalie. Sadly, it’s not here in Vegas.”

The Calgary Flames GM on their cap space, Oliver Kylington

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy on if they are open to the idea of using their significant salary cap to acquire extra assets: “Yes, we absolutely are.”

They are open to taking a contract with an asset attached.

Pat Steinberg: GM Conroy on pending free agent defenseman Oliver Kylington: “We don’t have anything done yet. We’re going to see how that goes. No real updates as of today.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in on the goalie and Dman market

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on the goalie market: “We’ve been poking around at it, and we know we’ve got to shore that up on our end. And we’re confident that we can.”

Darren Dreger: The Maple Leafs definitely plan on strengthening their blue line. They are going to have have to get creative during negotiations. In addition to Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov and Oliver Ekman-Larsson remain prime targets.

Luke Fox: GM Treliving wouldn’t comment on whether they will qualify their RFAs, and that includes defenseman Timothy Liljegren. Something on that could be coming soon.