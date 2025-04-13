NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – What Will the Offseason Bring?

The Boston Bruins will be looking to add this offseason

Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff: Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston believes the Boston Bruins are going to be looking to make some moves this offseason.

“I believe are going to spend to the cap next year. I think they are going to be very aggressive. Obviously, it may depend on how the ping pong balls fall, and if they get the first overall pick, you don’t want to eat it all up right away, because you obviously have to have a second contract for that player.”

Anderson doesn’t see Bruins ownership wanting to a do full teardown rebuild or a retool. They could go after some big named players this offseason. They’ve raised ticket prices the past two years and will want to make sure fans are happy and returning. The Bruins will be looking to sign a top free agent.

Is Bruins GM Don Sweeney on the hot seat?

TSN: The Boston Bruins are going to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Is GM Don Sweeney on the hot seat? Pierre LeBrun when asked if there is any word on Sweeney.

“Yeah Gino, there’s not been any word either way and that in itself has created a bit of noise in that market. And why is there a noise? Well, No. 1, he’s entering the final year of his contract next year. No. 2, he’s been there 10 years. That’s a long time. And obviously it’s been a very disappointing year.

But having said all that, he had a very aggressive trade deadline as a seller. It was the first time he was ever, ever a seller, got a lot of praise from GMs around the league about the return on those deals. So we’ll see that, what that means for his future in Boston.”

