NHL Rumors: Travis Hamonic, Yegor Sharangovich, and Hypothetical trades,

Travis Hamonic hadn’t received a firm offer from the Senators earlier in the week

Ian Mendes: Travis Hamonic’s agent, Kevin Epp, said earlier this week that there hadn’t been a firm contract offer from the Ottawa Senators yet.

Hamonic loves it in Ottawa and would like to come back next season.

Epp said they understand that the Alex DeBrincat situation could be holding things up.

NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres – Dahlin, Power, Goaltending, Kulich and Savoie

Five potential landing spots for Devils Yegor Sharangovich

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: Elliotte Friedman has reported that there is trade interest in New Jersey Devils forward Yegor Sharangovich.

The 25-year-old scored only 13 goals with 17 assists last season after recording 24 goals and 22 assists the previous year.

Five potential destinations for Sharangovich: Colorado Avalanche, Seattle Kraken, Washington Capitals, Nashville Predators, and the San Jose Sharks.

Hypothetical NHL trade proposals that make some sense for both teams

ESPN: Ryan S. Clark, Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski make some hypothetical NHL trade proposals that would have benefits for both teams and that would be within the cap.

Los Angeles Kings get: G Connor Hellebuyck

Winnipeg Jets get: C Blake Lizotte, D Tobias Bjornfot, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 first-round pick

Dallas Stars get: D Erik Karlsson

San Jose Sharks get: 2023 second-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick, D Thomas Harley, LW Ayrton Martino, C Radek Faksa

Carolina Hurricanes get: C Evgeny Kuznetsov (25% retained), D Nick Jensen

Washington Capitals get: D Brett Pesce, LW/RW Teuvo Teravainen, 2024 second-round pick

Detroit Red Wings get: RW Alex DeBrincat

Ottawa Senators get: LW Carter Mazur, 2023 first-round pick (from NYI via VAN), 2023 second-round pick (from VAN)

NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames and the Ottawa Senators

Boston Bruins get: C Pierre-Luc Dubois

Winnipeg Jets get: 2025 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, D Mason Lohrei

Minnesota Wild get: C Mark Scheifele, 2024 third-round pick

Winnipeg Jets get: D Carson Lambos, 2023 first-round pick (21st overall), 2024 second-round pick, C Frédérick Gaudreau