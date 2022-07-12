NHL Rumors: Brent Burns and Jeff Petry Getting Interest

Dallas Stars defenseman Brent Burns getting interest

The 37-year-old Burn has three years left at $8 million.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry getting interest

The 34-year-old Petry has three years left at $6.25 million.

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns:

“I’ve heard there’s been quite a bit of interest, someone told me today that he’s a name that we’ve kind of forgotten that you should put back on the radar because he thinks several teams have called San Jose and said, what are we talking about here?

“Don’t forget he has a permanent residence in Texas, now I don’t think that would be an easy deal to do, would be DAL and SJ, it would take work, but I did have someone say to me that if the Stars could make it work he can see a situation where Burns could end up there.”

Pierre LeBrun: Believe that the Dallas Stars are a possible landing spot for Burns as well.

With John Klingberg heading to free agency, they have an opening.

Jeff Petry could also be an option.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks GM Mike Grier doesn’t close the door on the idea of Brent Burns playing elsewhere next season.

“I’ll let him kind of lead the way a little bit on that and then we’ll go kind of go from go off his lead.”

Marisa Ingeni: Sharks GM Grier on Burns:

“Depending on our conversation, and if it is something where he says he wants to go somewhere and try to win, I get it. I get it. You know, we all play to win. “I’ll let him lead the way on that.”

Pierre LeBrun: After trading defenseman Tony DeAngelo, the Carolina Hurricanes are in the market for a right-handed defenseman.

Two players thinks they’ve kicked tires on are Burns and Montreal Canadiens defenesman Jeff Petry.

There are other trade options as well.

Bruce Garrioch: It’s believed the Ottawa Senators have kicked tires on Sharks defenseman Brent Burns.

Not sure if there is a fit with the Senators.

Some think Burns will end up in Dallas.