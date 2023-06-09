NHL Rumors: Brock Boeser, and the top NHL free agents

Not much action on Brock Boeser

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Don’t believe that there have been any teams calling the Vancouver Canucks about forward Brock Boeser. Boeser’s agent did have permission to talk to teams about a trade this past season. Boeser asked for and had a meeting with GM Patrik Allvin after the season, where he told Allvin that he wanted to stay. The Canucks could still look to move him as they need a third-line center and blue line help.

Matthew Sekeres: It’s looking like Brock Boeser will be with the Vancouver Canucks next season. He’s not really suited for Rick Tocchet’s style of player. His contract would be more moveable next offseason or at the trade deadline in 2025.

Top NHL free agents

Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets: Looking at the top 25 pending unrestricted free agents that could be hitting the open market on July 1st.

1. Damon Severson – RD – Devils – Sign-and-trade with the Blue Jackets. Eight-years at $6.25 million per.

2. Dmitry Orlov – LD – Bruins – A top-pairing Dman.

3. Tyler Bertuzzi – LW – Bruins – Injuries have been a bit of an issue.

4. Ryan O’Reilly – C – Maple Leafs – Talk that he could return to St. Louis.

5. Patrick Kane – RW – Rangers – Likely a late summer signing after hip surgery.

6. Michael Bunting – LW – Maple Leafs – Will be looking for some security.

7. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD – Kings – Re-signed two years at $5.875 million salary cap hit.

8. J.T. Compher – C – Avalanche – Career-high with 52 points and likely priced out of Colorado.

9. Alex Killorn – LW – Lightning – Will get more on the open market than the Lightning can fit in.

10. Tristan Jarry – G – Penguins – Not a strong free agent market for goaltenders.

11. Jordan Staal – C – Hurricanes – Hopes to stay but would get interest if not.

12. Max Domi – C – Stars – Had a productive year at center after switching from the wing.

13. Ivan Barbashev – LW – Golden Knights – Finishes his checks and scored 26 goals this season.

14. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – Rangers – Would likely take a short-term deal.

15. Frederik Andersen – G – Hurricanes – Has dealt with injuries the past three seasons.

16. Connor Brown – RW – Capitals – Only played in four games this season. Likely a one-year, buy-low deal.

17. Max Pacioretty – LW – Hurricanes – Could sign a bonus-laden contract off another torn Achilles.

18. Scott Mayfield – RD – Islanders – Could help almost any blue line.

19. Matt Dumba – RD – Wild – Offense has declined a bit but a 20+ minute Dman.

20. Ryan Graves – LD – Devils – Will look for a short-term deal.

21. Adin Hill – G – Golden Knight – Playoff breakout.

22. Radko Gudas – RD – Panthers – Third-pairing defenseman build for the playoffs.

23. Carson Soucy – LD – Kraken – Big, shutdown defenseman.

24. Erik Haula – C – Devils – Versatile and consistent. 73 games of playoff experience.

25. Luke Schenn – RD – Maple Leafs – A mutual interest to remain in Toronto.