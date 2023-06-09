NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, and Pierre-Luc Dubois

Stars GM Jim Nill would like to stay in Dallas for a little while longer

Bruce LeVine: Dallas GM Jim Nill has a year left on his contract as their general manager. On his future: “I’d like to be here a few more years.”

There is no timeline for any contract talks.

Stars will be looking for goaltending depth, no buyouts. and UFAs Domi and Dadonov

Brien Rea: Stars GM Jim Nill said that they will be looking to add an established goalie to play in the AHL. They do realize that they have some young goalies and are happy with them.

Nill isn’t sure what third goalie options are out there at the moment.

Brien Rea: The Stars are not planning on buying anyone out this offseason.



Brien Rea: Stars GM Nill said that they’d like to bring pending UFAs Max Domi and Evgenii Dadonov back and he’ll talk to their agents. Not surprisingly, it will come down to money and term.

It could cost in the $9 million range for Pierre-Luc Dubois. How interested will the five or six teams be?

Arpon Basu and Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic: After telling the Winnipeg Jets that he’d like a trade and won’t be signing a contract extension, it doesn’t mean that he’s definitely ending up in Montreal this offseason.

Dubois’ list of preferred teams is maybe five or six. How many of those teams be interested in signing Dubois to an extension? The Montreal Canadiens will be on that list. The Jets will want the biggest return regardless.

Dubois’ agent Pat Brisson will talk to teams and set the parameters for an eight-year contract and then the Jets do a sign-and-trade.

The sense is Dubois would take a bit less for a Stanley Cup contender and it would cost more for a rebuilding team like the Canadiens. He’ll likely be looking for something in the $9 million range.

Will the Canadiens decide they need Dubois or will they determine they’re okay with Kirby Dach‘s progression and future with the team? Would they want to move Dubois to the wing?