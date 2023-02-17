NHL Rumors: Bruins, Kraken, Panthers, Kings, Leafs, Jets, and Canadiens

The Bruins are looking at Ivan Barbashev for depth

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are believed to be one of the teams interested in St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev according to Andy Strickland.

Barbashev could work well on the Bruins third or fourth line. He’s in the last year of his deal at a $2.25 million cap hit and could cost a draft pick or prospect. He wouldn’t be a long-term fit for the Bruins.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery is familiar with Barbashev as he was a Blues assistant coach last season.

The Bruins may be focusing more on the defenseman trade market but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they added a forward as well.

Top trade assets for the Boston Bruins

Fluto Shinawa of The Athletic: Ranking the top 10 trade assets for the Boston Bruins heading into the trade deadline.

1. Fabian Lysell – right winger

2. Mason Lohrei – defense

3. 2023 first-round pick

4. Jakub Lauko – left/right wing

5. Georgii Merkulov – center

6. John Beecher – center

7. Jack Ahcan – defense

8. Brett Harrison – center

9. Matthew Poitras – center

10. Kyler Keyser – goaltender

Quick Hits

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: Some talk that the Seattle Kraken have some interest in Jonathan Toews, but would he be interested in them?

Will the Florida Panthers move one of Anthony Duclair, Sam Bennett, or Sam Reinhart?

Haven’t gotten the sense that the Los Angeles Kings were trying to include goaltender Cal Petersen in any Jakob Chychrun trade with the Arizona Coyotes. Some think they did.

Believe the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at Ivan Barbashev. Reported on the weekend the Blues are looking for a second-round pick and a prospect.

The Winnipeg Jets could be looking to upgrade their bottom six and third pairing.

If Jonathan Drouin keeps up his recent play, and the Montreal Canadiens retain half of his $5.5 million cap hit, he could get some interest.

The Detroit Red Wings recalled Jakub Vrana and they would like to move him now or in the offseason.