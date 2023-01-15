NHL Rumors: Bruins making progress with David Pastrnak? What about their other UFAs?

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Are the Bruins and David Pastrnak making progress?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Boston Bruins pending free agent forward David Pastrnak.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron MacLean: “David Pastrnak, gorgeous goal again night. What’s the latest on him?”

Friedman: “Well, I want to be careful with this one but the word around the league is that the Bruins and Pastrnak are making some progress. Don’t get out of control with that. But I just want to say the word is, it appears as if some progress is being made in that negotiation.

I still think that there are things to get done, but the word of the Saturday, for Pastrnak, is progress.”

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Bruins GM Don Sweeney said after last night’s game that there is “no update” with regards to David Pastrnak and a contract extension.

A source, who is close to the situation, said ‘yeah, they’re talking and positive, but that’s nothing new really.’

Pastrnak isn’t the only Bruins free agent he has to deal with

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins signed Pavel Zacha to a four-year extension with a $4.75 million AAV. There is David Pastrnak, as well as UFAs Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Nick Foligno, Craig Smith, Tomas Nosek and Connor Clifton, that GM Don Sweeney will have to make decisions on.

Sweeney on if there has been any progress with them.

“I think, as I mentioned earlier, every situation is unique,” the Bruins GM replied. “Every player is unique. In the situation that ‘Pav’ , was in, had an opportunity to take a one-year and turn it into four extra. Everybody else, we will continue to communicate with, and if the opportunity presents itself, and with the support of the organization, between Cam and Charlie and Mr. Jacobs, we’re very fortunate that when we’re in positions to execute, we try and do it right, and we will continue to try to do that moving forward.”